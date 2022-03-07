Fundamentun LLC Acquires 10,807 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.