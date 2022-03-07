Fundamentun LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.10. The company has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

