Fundamentun LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $13.59 on Monday, reaching $683.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $877.34. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $690.00 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

