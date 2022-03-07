Fundamentun LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.03. 16,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

