Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.71. 105,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

