Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,548 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

