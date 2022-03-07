FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

