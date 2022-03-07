FY2022 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

