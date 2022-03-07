GameCredits Hits Market Capitalization of $14.13 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $35,221.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00259465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001833 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,917,843 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

