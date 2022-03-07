Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Gannett has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gannett (GCI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.