Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Gannett has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter valued at $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

