Gas One Day Volume Reaches $8.71 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00011508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

