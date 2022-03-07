Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,503,492 shares of company stock worth $905,385,149 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.37. The stock had a trading volume of 397,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $127.81 and a one year high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

