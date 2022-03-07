Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $744.17 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82,549 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 55,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.03. 4,173,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

