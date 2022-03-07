Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.10. The stock had a trading volume of 477,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
