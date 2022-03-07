Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 107,231 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107,231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 432,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,824. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

