GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.