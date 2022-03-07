Geeq Market Capitalization Achieves $4.63 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Geeq has a market cap of $4.63 million and $493,099.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00103501 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,413,889 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

