General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $165.80 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.58.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

