General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $87.52 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

