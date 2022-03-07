General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

