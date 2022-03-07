General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

GM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

