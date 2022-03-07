Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,476 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teekay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay by 2,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 529,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.07. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.