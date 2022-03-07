Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGN opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

