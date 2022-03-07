Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 440.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 166,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

PWFL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

