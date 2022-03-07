Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

