Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 265,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 324,131 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

CS opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

