Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talaris Therapeutics were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TALS opened at $7.01 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.
About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
