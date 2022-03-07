GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.77

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.77 and last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 272936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.93.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.93%.

About GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.