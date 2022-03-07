Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Director Acquires $51,000.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 5,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,751. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.36 million, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

