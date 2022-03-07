Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

