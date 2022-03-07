Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 580,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

