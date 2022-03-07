Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.16%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

