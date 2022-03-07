Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of GSMG opened at $1.02 on Monday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

