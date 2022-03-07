GNY (GNY) Market Cap Tops $23.57 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $23.57 million and $23,541.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00104689 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

