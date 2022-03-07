Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $168,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

