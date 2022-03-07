Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $396,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $241.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.