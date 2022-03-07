Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,451 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

BATS NUMV opened at $35.36 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

