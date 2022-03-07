Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,274 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

