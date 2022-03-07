Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $482,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $773,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $10,050,000. Finally, General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,180,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STRC opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

