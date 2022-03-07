Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $47.51.

