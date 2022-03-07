Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTIM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.15. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

