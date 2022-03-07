Gradient Investments LLC Buys 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,590,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

ISRG opened at $302.28 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

