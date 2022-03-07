Gradient Investments LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $318.54 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

