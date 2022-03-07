Gradient Investments LLC Invests $37,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

