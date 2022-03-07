Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 121.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.