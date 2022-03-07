GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.77 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

