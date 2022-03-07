Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.67

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 507849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

