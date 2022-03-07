Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.67

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 507849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
