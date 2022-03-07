Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

