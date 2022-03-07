GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 131.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

