GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

GRWG stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

